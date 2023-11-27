Adam Schefter, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark discuss Derek Barnett being picked up by the Texans. (0:53)

The Houston Texans claimed defensive end Derek Barnett from waivers.

Barnett was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2017 draft.

In seven seasons with the Eagles he accumulated 21.5 sacks, 76 quarterback hits and 37 tackles for loss.

Barnett's best season was in 2019, when he registered 6.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits with 10 tackles for loss.

In Week 1 of the 2022 season, Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Detroit Lions.

This season, Barnett has three tackles and zero sacks and played in only 20% of Philadelphia's defensive snaps, the second lowest of his career.

Barnett will join a Texans defensive line led by Jonathan Greenard, who has seven sacks on the season, and the No. 3 pick from April's draft in Will Anderson Jr., who has three sacks.

Also on Monday the Texans waived kicker Matt Ammendola. He was elevated to the active roster earlier this month after Ka'imi Fairbairn was placed on injured reserve.