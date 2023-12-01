Cowboys' Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb connection stays hot with TD vs. Seahawks

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys trailed at home for the first time this season -- but not for very long. It took Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb just 2 minutes, 40 seconds to get back in front.

After DK Metcalf's electrifying 73-yard touchdown gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead, Prescott answered with a perfect strike to Lamb with Devon Witherspoon in coverage. Lamb went in motion on the play to create natural leverage on Witherspoon and open an alley for Prescott's 19th touchdown pass in his past seven games.

More importantly, the Cowboys retook the lead and used a 47-yard pass interference penalty on Riq Woolen to get into scoring position.

With the score, Lamb became the 10th player in Cowboys history with at least 30 touchdowns within his first four NFL seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Prescott became the first Cowboys quarterback since 2000 with seven touchdown passes in the first quarter through the team's first 12 games. He now leads the NFL in first-quarter touchdown passes.

Early in the second quarter, Prescott capped an 11-play, 68-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandin Cooks to extend the Cowboys' lead to 17-7 at the 11:37 mark.

This is Prescott's sixth straight game with at least two passing touchdowns, tied for the longest streak of his career and tied for the third-longest in Cowboys history (Don Meredith, eight,1965-66; Tony Romo, seven, 2006-07), per ESPN Stats & Info.