ARLINGTON -- Dak Prescott is not going to get carried away with a fourth straight win or a late-game touchdown drive or three more touchdown passes.

The Dallas Cowboys' 41-35 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was just Prescott doing what he believes he is supposed to be doing.

"My expectations, honestly," Prescott said. "I put a lot in this game. I prepare my ass off. Got amazing coaches and players around me right now doing the exact same. So I just really think that's the expectations that I have for myself, the standard that we've created as an offense and how we're comfortable playing this game."

Prescott has never been as comfortable. In his past seven games, he has 21 touchdown passes, including three against Seattle, and just two interceptions. The Cowboys are 6-1 since losing Oct. 8 to the San Francisco 49ers, and Prescott was able to drive an offense Thursday that did not punt in the game, scoring on eight of 10 offensive possessions that included a kneel-down to end the victory.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott's play has been reminiscent of what he saw Aaron Rodgers do in his MVP seasons when they were together with the Green Bay Packers.

"Dak's playing great ball. It's fun when you're in this rhythm," McCarthy said. "He has such great command. And it's just a connection with this teammates. We're getting in and out of things seamlessly. We're playing with really good pace. And that's how we want to attack. You can only do it with a championship-caliber quarterback. And Dak is that guy."

Prescott has yet to get the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs, but there is nothing he can do about that until January. At 9-3, the Cowboys look like they are on their way to a third straight playoff season, something they have not done since the 1990s when they won three Super Bowls.

"He's getting better, which is saying something when you've got his experience and has had the reps that he's had in his career, had the successes if you will," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "But he's also had his share of down turns. Dak's playing the best. He's getting better. In my mind, he's the best he's ever been."

After completing 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns, including the 12-yard winner to Jake Ferguson with 4:37 to play, Prescott's odds to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award moved from 8-1 to 5-1, tied with Lamar Jackson for the third-shortest odds, according tot ESPN Bet.

Prescott said he is not concerned about MVP talk or a Super Bowl at this point. He's more focused on having the weekend off to watch the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and resting his body after playing three games in 12 days.

If the Niners can beat Philadelphia, the Cowboys would be just one game back in the division. The Eagles won the first meeting, 28-23, on Nov. 5.

"I'll be watching that game and then using that as a little bit of a film study, honestly," Prescott said. "Then when that game's over, first thing Monday morning, trust me, I'll be watching the game from the last time we played them again to the games that they've played in the last month between the time that we played them. Excited for it. Really am. The way that we're playing, understanding how that game went the last time. We get to get that bunch here at home. A lot of things to be excited about. And most importantly is us taking another step in getting better and to where we want to be."