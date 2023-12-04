Rex Ryan explains why the 49ers are the best team in the NFL by a landslide. (0:58)

The San Francisco 49ers have separated themselves from the pack as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and their quarterback Brock Purdy now sits atop the odds for league MVP.

The 49ers, after their impressive road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, moved to 3-1 to win the Super Bowl at ESPN BET -- the shortest odds for the big game that any team has had this season. The 49ers, Chiefs and Eagles had been co-favorites last week, but oddsmakers believe San Francisco is clearly the team to beat.

"Other than the first quarter, they looked dominant. It wasn't even close," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbooks, said of the 49ers. "They cemented themselves as of now the best team in the league."

Purdy passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, outplaying Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had been the MVP favorite.

Purdy entered Sunday at 9-1 to win the NFL regular-season MVP award, behind four other players, including Hurts. When the odds reopened Monday at ESPN BET, Purdy was the favorite at 3-1. He began the season as around a 45-1 long shot to win MVP and attracted significant betting interest. Purdy winning the award is the worst-case scenario for the house in Caesars Sportsbook's odds to win the MVP.

It's quite the rise for Purdy who was the last player selected in the 2022 draft, earning the moniker "Mr. Irrelevant."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is right on Purdy's heels, with MVP odds of +325, followed by Hurts at +350. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (6-1), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (7-1) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (9-1) round out the candidates with single-digit odds.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill improved to 25-1 to win NFL MVP this week, tied for the shortest odds of any non-quarterback with 49ers running back Christian McCaffery.

Odds to win the Super Bowl (via ESPN BET as of Monday)