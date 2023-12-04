Kenny Pickett comes up short of the goal line and suffers an ankle injury on the play. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had surgery for a high ankle sprain Monday and has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots, coach Mike Tomlin announced.

Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Thursday.

Tomlin said Monday that there is no concern that Pickett's injury will end his season.

A league source had told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Pickett is expected to be sidelined "a couple weeks" with the injury to his right ankle.

Pickett sustained the injury midway through the second quarter of the Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return.

Trubisky took over in Pickett's absence and finished the game 11-of-17 for 117 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble.

Pickett, in his second season, has thrown for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite Sunday's loss, the Steelers (7-5) remain in playoff position in the AFC.