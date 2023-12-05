Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of the Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawrence was hurt when left tackle Walker Little was pushed backwards and stepped on Lawrence's ankle, which then appeared to get caught underneath him when he fell to the ground. Lawrence tried to get up then went down to his knees and slammed his helmet on the ground in frustration.

Lawrence was assisted from the field by medical personnel and needed help with a person underneath each arm while he was walking in the tunnel toward the Jaguars' locker room and X-ray area.

The Jaguars also lost receiver Christian Kirk to a groin injury.

Kirk was hurt when he made a 26-yard catch on the Jaguars' first offensive play. He hit the ground hard and after being down for several moments was assisted off the field. He was taken straight into the locker room.

Kirk entered the game as the Jaguars' receiving yards leader (761) and second in receptions (56).

Nickelback Tre Herndon also was ruled out with a concussion.