Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected to return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury and play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Jones, officially listed as questionable, hasn't played since the Packers' Nov. 19 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, when he suffered a sprained MCL in the first half.

Jones put in three limited practice sessions this week. He has 245 rushing yards on 66 carries (3.7 per carry) and two touchdowns.

AJ Dillon, also listed as questionable, has filled in as the Packers' lead running back in Jones' absence, rushing for 169 yards on 47 carries (3.6 per carry) with no touchdowns.

With Jones and Dillon both questionable, the Packers elevated veteran running back Kenyan Drake from the practice squad on Saturday.