        <
        >

          Best 'ManningCast' moments from Eagles-Seahawks

          Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for another edition of the "ManningCast" on "Monday Night Football." Omaha Productions / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNDec 19, 2023, 12:44 AM

          The "ManningCast" is back for the Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks matchup on "Monday Night Football."

          The two teams are no strangers to the alternative broadcast.

          This is the second "ManningCast" appearance for both the Eagles and Seahawks this season. Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, while Seattle beat the New York Giants in Week 4. The Eagles have an all-time record of 1-1 on the broadcast, and the Seahawks are 2-1.

          Peyton and Eli Manning will be joined by two current NFL players on the same show for the first time this season -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum -- plus ESPN NFL analyst (and Seahawks fan) Mina Kimes.

          Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 15:

          McCaffrey receives cheese balls from Eli

          McCaffrey jokes about Adam Schefter

          McCaffrey's audition for the 'ManningCast'

          Peyton makes the call to invite Kimes