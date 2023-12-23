J.J. Watt tells Pat McAfee why he is so fired up by the Texans' rivalry with the Titans. (2:08)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is unlikely to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Levis injured his left ankle this past Sunday in overtime against the Houston Texans when defensive back Desmond King sacked him. The Titans' offense didn't get a chance to return to the field because the Texans won the game on the next drive. It's unlikely that Levis would have been available to return to that game.

The rookie quarterback didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant Friday. Levis was spotted during the team stretch period with his left ankle heavily taped along with a wrap on his left knee. Tennessee listed Levis as questionable on the injury report.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the mechanism of Levis' injury is similar to the one Ryan Tannehill suffered last season.

Vrabel said Wednesday that Tannehill would be the starter if Levis is unable to play. Tannehill led the Titans to a 2-4 record before injuring his ankle in a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Levis threw four touchdown passes in his Week 8 debut against the Atlanta Falcons after the bye week. Tennessee has a 3-5 record under Levis.

Tannehill is playing in the final season of a four-year, $118 million contract he signed in 2020. The Titans are out of playoff contention but Tannehill still feels he has plenty to play for.

"I just want to go out if I have the opportunity and play well to get a win," Tannehill said. "You have to find some reason to go out there and bring passion and bring energy. Right now, I play for my teammates, my family and myself."

Also on Saturday, the Titans placed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on injured reserve, ending his season.

Simmons suffered a right knee injury late in the Titans Week 12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and missed the next three games. He tore his left ACL before the 2019 draft.

Tennessee signed Simmons to a four year, $94 million contract extension in April. Simmons finished the season with 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterbacks hits and 10 tackles for a loss.