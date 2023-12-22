Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Quarterback Geno Smith is off the Seattle Seahawks' injury report and will be back in their starting lineup Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Smith was listed as a full participant in all three practices this week, leading coach Pete Carroll to say Friday that he's "totally back and primed." He has no game designation, meaning there is no longer any question about his availability.

"Geno had a terrific week," Carroll said. "He looked great. As good a Friday as I can remember for a quarterback. It was really sharp. You can tell that because he laid off a little bit, he's spunky and strong and he's in good shape and moving around great. You can tell."

Smith hurt his groin in practice on Dec. 7 and missed the Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers three days later. He was limited in practice all last week but felt good enough to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith said Thursday that he was "hurt" by the team's decision to not start him in that game but that he was happy for backup Drew Lock, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 33 seconds left.

Smith has also been dealing with a triceps contusion on his throwing arm from Nov. 19 and said Thursday that it's getting better.

"It's not really affecting me as much," he said, "but something I have to stay on top of."

The Seahawks' offense will be at close to full strength Sunday with Smith back and nearly every other starter healthy. Running back Kenneth Walker III is listed as questionable but is expected to play, according to Carroll. He hurt his shoulder against Philadelphia and missed the first two practices of the week before returning as a limited participant Friday.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks' top draft pick and arguably their best defensive player, is listed as questionable because of the hip pointer he suffered against the 49ers in Week 14. Witherspoon didn't play against Philadelphia and missed the first two practices this week. He was listed as limited Friday.

"He couldn't do much today," Carroll said. "Not yet. He tried to do some walk-through stuff. He's done some of that. But we're going to just have to wait and see."

Tre Brown would start at left cornerback in Witherspoon's absence. Brown (heel) is listed as questionable but is "doing fine," Carroll said. Center Evan Brown is also listed as questionable due to an illness but is traveling with the team to Nashville, per Carroll said.

The Seahawks ruled out safety Jamal Adams, who will miss his second straight game because of his troublesome knee. Adams, who tore the quadriceps tendon above his left knee in last season's opener, has been in and out of the lineup this season while battling back from that injury.

Carroll said earlier this week that the Seahawks have "acknowledged" the possibility of shutting down Adams for the rest of the year.

"He's still trying to get back," Carroll said. "He's still working at it. Trying to find the right preparation process to make sure that we can maximize. The rigors of the season caught up a little bit. ... It's a very difficult injury, and he's handled it amazingly and he's battling. He worked really hard to get back this week, couldn't do it, so we'll see about next week."

Carroll was asked if he expects Adams to play again this season.

"We've talked about it," he said. "We talked about it yesterday. We're still working at it. He's still competing."

Adams will not make the trip to Nashville, which is not uncommon for players the Seahawks rule out ahead of road games. But Adams' decision to not attend the Monday night game after learning he wouldn't play has come under scrutiny. On his Seattle Sports 710-AM radio show Tuesday, Carroll said Adams watched the game from home. He did not work out pregame, and it's unclear if he was at Lumen Field at any point.

Several of the Seahawks' other inactive players were not on the sideline for that game, which was played in rainy conditions, though it's unclear whether they watched from another part of the stadium.

"I was fine with him not being there under the circumstances," Carroll said Friday. "We couldn't get him back. We couldn't get him there and ready to play. We waited as long as we could and he was really disappointed that he couldn't be available, so that was a choice that I think was -- I'm not worried about that at all."

Safety Julian Love has no game designation, but his status is uncertain as he and his wife await the birth of their child, which was initially expected Wednesday. Carroll said Friday that, to his knowledge, the baby had not yet arrived and that Love -- who has been away from the team this week -- will travel to Nashville separately "when he can."

Carroll was asked if Love will stay home if the baby has not arrived in time.

"I would think so, yeah," he said. "Whatever he's got to do. He's got to take care of his wife and family."

Julian Love replaced Adams against Philadelphia and intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter, including one on Philadelphia's final offensive play to seal Seattle's 20-17 win.

Coby Bryant has been working at strong safety opposite Quandre Diggs and would start there if Love isn't available.

The Seahawks also ruled out wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) and outside linebacker Frank Clark Sr. (illness).