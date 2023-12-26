Giants CB Adoree Jackson intercepts Jalen Hurts for pick-six

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Veteran New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson picked quite the time for the first touchdown of his career. It came on Christmas Day with a 76-yard interception return against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field to get his team back in the game.

Just when it looked like the Eagles were in complete control with a 20-10 lead and on the verge of more points, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw left to tight end Dallas Goedert deep in Giants territory. But Goedert slipped, which allowed the ball to travel straight into Jackson's hands.

The veteran cornerback bobbled it but was finally able to gain control and streak down the sideline. Hurts caught Jackson near the goal line, but pulled him down via an illegal horse-collar tackle into the end zone. The first touchdown of Jackson's career made it 20-18 after running back Saquon Barkley's two-point conversion.

It was the second pick-six this season by Hurts. He now has 13 interceptions this season and 18 total turnovers. Hurts had just eight total turnovers last season.