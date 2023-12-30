Open Extended Reactions

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested in Hendricks County, Indiana on Friday for alleged domestic violence.

Ogletree, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was arrested by deputies and charged with two level six felonies: Domestic violence committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to state records.

Ogletree was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to records, and had not been released as of Friday evening. The Colts acknowledged the situation in a statement released Friday night.

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree," it read. "The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

WXIN FOX 59 in Indianapolis reported on Friday night that, according to police, a victim at the scene was transported to a local hospital for assessment.

The Colts, who are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a key game for their postseason hopes. It's unclear whether Ogletree will be eligible to play.

The second-year tight end spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve but has returned in 2023 to play in 12 games, catching nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.