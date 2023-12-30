INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL on Saturday placed Colts tight end Drew Ogletree on the commissioner exempt list following his Friday afternoon arrest on domestic violence charges.

Players on the exempt list are not permitted to practice or attend games.

Ogletree was arrested in Hendricks County in Indiana after officers in the Indianapolis suburb of Avon sought a warrant following their investigation into an altercation at a residence on Tuesday night. Ogletree has been charged with two Level 6 felonies: domestic violence committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to jail records. Level 6 felonies carry a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Ogletree remained in custody as of early Saturday afternoon with no bond.

According to Avon police, officers were dispatched to a residence Tuesday to address a domestic disturbance between Ogletree and a woman.

The first officer on the scene wrote in a probable cause affidavit provided to ESPN that the woman was discovered in an upstairs bedroom crying and in pain. The woman, police said, stated that Ogletree "body slammed" her to the ground during an argument about messages found on his phone. She told officers that Ogletree then stood over her and said, "They will never believe you." The alleged incident happened while the woman was on the phone with her sister, who made the initial call to police.

An ambulance was called and the woman was transported to the hospital, police said. The officer wrote in the affidavit that photographs of the woman's injuries, including swelling on her back, were taken at the hospital.

The confrontation, according to the affidavit, happened while Ogletree's young son was in the home.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, and Ogletree turned himself in to the Hendricks County Jail on Friday.

The Colts released a statement Friday in which they called the allegations "disturbing."

"The team takes these matters seriously," the Colts said. "We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Ogletree, a 2022 sixth-round pick, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL. He has played in 12 games this season, catching nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He has played 40% of the Colts' offensive snaps and 33% of the special teams snaps.

Attempts to reach an attorney listed for Ogletree were unsuccessful.

The Colts, who are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a key game for their postseason hopes.