Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson took another step toward his second NFL Most Valuable Player award on Sunday with his longest touchdown pass of the season.

Jackson hit a wide-open Zay Flowers for a 75-yard touchdown to put the Baltimore Ravens up 21-13 over the Miami Dolphins with 2:58 left in the second quarter. After that score, Jackson had a perfect passer rating (158.3), completing 10 of 11 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The sellout crowd at M&T Bank Stadium chanted "MVP", but it was an outstanding play by a less-than-full strength Flowers. After making the catch at the Miami 40-yard line, Flowers cut back to elude safety DeShon Elliott and then shook off a tackle by cornerback Eli Apple.

This was tied for the second-longest touchdown pass of Jackson's career. He had an 83-yard touchdown pass in the 2019 season opener, which also came against the Dolphins.

Jackson continued his scorching hot first half by completing a 35-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely on fourth-and-7. Likely made a one-handed grab to push Baltimore's lead to 28-13 just before halftime. In the first half, Jackson has a perfect passer rating (158.3), completing 12 of 14 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

It's the second career half for Jackson with 250 yards passing and three touchdowns.

On the Ravens' opening drive, Jackson hit Justice Hill on a 20-yard wheel route to tie the game. It was Jackson's first touchdown pass to a running back since Week 8 of last season.

Hill moved back into the running back rotation after undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell suffered a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. This was Hill's first touchdown catch of his four-year career.

Gus Edwards put the Ravens up 14-10 with a one-yard run after Jackson hit Odell Beckham Jr. with a 33--yard completion.