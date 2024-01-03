Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries injured his left ACL in Sunday's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and will go on injured reserve, coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

Humphries suffered the injury with about five minutes left in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field and did not return.

"[It's a] blow for anybody, for us as a team, for him, obviously he's a captain, one of our premier players," Gannon said. "It's a part of the sport that is really hard. You guys know how I feel about the players, what they put into this and the sacrifices they make and him being who he is, it's tough to swallow truthfully."

Humphries, who went on IR last November with a back injury, had a dislocated kneecap and MCL injury in 2017 and then another knee injury in 2018.

Gannon described Humphries' season thus far as "really good."

"He wears the 'C' for a reason, you know what I mean?," Gannon said. "He's been fantastic this whole year and then coming off the back, too, getting himself ready to play and playing as many games as he did, the leadership that he provides, obviously a big loss."

Gannon wouldn't commit to a timetable for Humphries' return, saying "we'll see how it goes."

"I know he'll attack it and, like I told him, he'll be back better than ever," Gannon said.

Humphries, who turned 30 last week, is under contract for the next two seasons and is scheduled to make $15.735 million in 2024 and $15.745 million in 2025.

Gannon said that Kelvin Beachum, who replaced Humphries in Philadelphia, will take over as the Cardinals' starting left tackle.

"He's been fantastic," Gannon said of Beachum. "We're very grateful to have him and the role that he plays.

"He's the ultimate team guy. A guy that provides really good leadership for the young guys. He is a guy that I talk to a lot. I bounce things off of him because he has been around the block and I'm glad we have him, but he'll step in there and play well."