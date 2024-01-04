Domonique Foxworth and Jeff Saturday discuss the Bills' season turnaround and whether they can keep up their momentum into the playoffs. (1:22)

A year after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly lost his life in a game at Paycor Stadium, he is choosing to keep a reminder of his close call on his skin.

Hamlin got a tattoo on the back of his neck with a pulse running through his signature heart-hand gesture, which he dedicated to his near-death experience.

Hamlin, 25, had to be revived on the field during the first quarter of action against the Bengals last season after suffering a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized for nine days following the incident.

The Pittsburgh standout had the tattoo done by Alexander Brenes of Miami, Florida, who posted the artwork on his and the tattoo shop Till the End Tattoos' social media pages with the caption "1 year later still locked inn."

Hamlin has played in two games this season, recording a tackle in each.

The safety remains questionable in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.