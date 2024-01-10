Adam Schefter reports on the news that Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. (2:41)

Pete Carroll will no longer serve as Seattle Seahawks coach and will move into an advisory role, team owner Jody Allen announced Wednesday.

Allen said in a statement that the decision was made "after thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise."

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community," Allen said. "His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward."

Carroll had coached the Seahawks since 2010 and led the team to a Super Bowl title in the 2013 season with a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos.

The departure comes two days after Carroll said Monday that he had intended to return as coach for the 2024 season.