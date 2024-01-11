        <
          Sports world reacts to Bill Belichick leaving Patriots

          Bruschi on Belichick: 'He's the best coach that's ever lived' (2:19)

          Tedy Bruschi joins "Get Up" to talk about his former coach Bill Belichick's legacy with the New England Patriots. (2:19)

          • Tory Barron, ESPN EditorJan 11, 2024, 06:13 PM
              Tory Barron, ESPN Editor
          All good things must come to an end -- even historic 24-year runs. After 17 division titles, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl rings together, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots announced their mutual decision to part ways on Thursday.

          Belichick's 24-season tenure in Foxborough was the fifth-longest of any head coach with one team. The prolific coach amassed 296 victories (including playoffs) during his time at the Patriots' helm.

          While New England will be in the market for a new head coach for the first time in a quarter century, Belichick is expected to continue coaching elsewhere in the league. There are seven NFL teams that currently have head-coaching vacancies to fill.

          From Julian Edelman to LeBron James, here's how the sports world reacted to the news of the arbiter of cut-off hoodies departing from the Patriots' sideline:

          Former players

          Sports world

