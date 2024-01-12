Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders are hiring San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as their general manager, sources told ESPN.

Peters, who won Super Bowls while working in New England and Denver, has been in San Francisco since 2017, playing a pivotal role in building one of the NFL's top rosters.

Peters was the first major front office hire made by 49ers GM John Lynch when he was hired in 2017. Now Peters becomes the first major front office hire made by Commanders owner Josh Harris as Washington enters a new era.

The team's existing front office will be evaluated in the coming days, sources said.

Martin Mayhew had served as the Commanders' GM, but the team could opt to retain him in a new role considering he and Peters worked together in San Francisco from 2017-2020.

Peters and the Washington brain trust will have to fill their head coaching vacancy. Ron Rivera was fired Monday after four seasons.