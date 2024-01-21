        <
          Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White help score Bucs TDs vs. Lions

          • Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff WriterJan 21, 2024, 10:26 PM
          DETROIT -- Just before halftime of the NFC divisional playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Bucs trailing 10-3, quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up with tight end Cade Otton in the corner of the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 apiece.

          Mayfield connected with wide receiver Mike Evans on a pass play of 27 yards in which he slipped a tackle by Ifeatu Melifonwu along the left sideline, and then a 29-yard gain in man coverage working against cornerback Cam Sutton, setting up Otton's scoring play with 19 seconds left.

          That was the quickest 90-yard touchdown drive in a playoff game since the Green Bay Packers in the 2007 NFC Championship Game when Brett Favre threw a 90-yard touchdown to Donald Driver on the first play of a drive, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          After the Bucs surrendered a 1-yard touchdown to the Lions in the third quarter, the Bucs responded with Mayfield hitting running back Rachaad White coming out of the backfield on a screen pass for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 17-17 heading into the fourth quarter. The play was set up by a terrific throw by Mayfield on the run to Otton for 27 yards.