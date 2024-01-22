Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky debate Josh Allen's legacy after the Bills come up short again against the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. (2:34)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen expressed confidence in what's ahead for the Buffalo Bills after the team ended the season on a familiar note, falling short of an AFC title game and Super Bowl appearance again Sunday night.

The Bills battled back from 6-6 to win the AFC East and put together a six-game winning streak, but the season came to a halt against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. It was the third straight year Buffalo failed to make the AFC Championship Game, which Allen has reached just once in his six seasons.

This was seen as a key season for the Bills because the team faces many questions heading into the offseason.

But Allen, 27, said he isn't worried about the championship window closing.

"I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," he said Monday. "I believe in myself. And that'll never change."

Despite the success Allen has had in 10 career postseason games -- 64.6% completions, 21 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 83 rushing attempts for 563 yards and 5 rushing scores -- Buffalo is just 5-5 in those matchups. With the latest defeat to the Chiefs, Buffalo became the first team to be eliminated by the same opponent three times in a four-year span since the 49ers lost three straight years to the Green Bay Packers from 1995 to '97.

Since Allen was drafted in 2018, only two teams have a better regular-season winning percentage than the Bills -- the Chiefs and Ravens. The Bills' 58 regular-season wins over the past five seasons (second behind the Chiefs) are tied with the 2017-21 New Orleans Saints for the most in a five-year span without reaching the Super Bowl.

Teammates around the locker room talked about just how well Allen played this season and down the stretch, with many, including the quarterback, also supporting the job coach Sean McDermott did.

"All signs are still pointing up with this team," Allen said. "I know it feels bleak. And there's probably going to be a lot of change. .... That's nothing that I know, nor can I focus on, to be honest. I just got to continue to keep working hard and bringing the guys that are here along and keep trying to mesh everybody together. And it takes an entire organization ... some good long looks in the mirror and conversations with people that are in and outside the building just asking, 'What can I do more? What can I be better at,' and learning and growing from that, and that's exactly what I plan on doing."

The Bills go into the offseason about $49 million over the expected salary cap.

Questions surround, among others, 30-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who finished the final seven games, including the playoffs, averaging 41 receiving yards with zero touchdowns. It's the first time in his career he has gone seven straight games without a receiving touchdown. Diggs is set to account for a $27.9 million cap hit.

Pass-rusher Von Miller, who will be 35 in March and had zero sacks this season, will have a $23.9 million cap hit as he continues to work back from right ACL surgery in December 2022 and is still being investigated for an alleged assault of his pregnant girlfriend.

Add to that mix veteran safety Micah Hyde becoming a free agent (and potentially retiring), receiver Gabe Davis saying Monday that he plans to test free agency in March and both cornerback Tre'Davious White (right Achilles) and linebacker Matt Milano (right leg) working back from season-ending injuries while set to be in the top seven in cap value, and this roster looks headed for big changes.

"Long road ahead, long offseason," Allen said. "Got to continue to keep putting in the work and getting better in the offseason and getting together with guys and figuring out what we can do to get over this hump."