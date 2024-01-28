Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set an NFL record for career postseason receptions during the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

An 8-yard catch from Patrick Mahomes in the first half gave Kelce 152 postseason catches, moving him past wide receiver Jerry Rice for most in NFL history.

The catch was Kelce's seventh in the game. His 19-yard touchdown reception put the Chiefs ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. Kelce also ranks second to Rice in playoff touchdown catches. Rice had 22 scores, while Kelce has 19.

Kelce came into the game with 1,694 receiving yards in the playoffs, trailing only Rice (2,245) in the NFL record book.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.