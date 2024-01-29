        <
          Sports world reacts to Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game

          Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and teammates celebrate after winning the AFC Championship Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN staffJan 29, 2024, 12:00 AM

          The Kansas City Chiefs are on to Super Bowl LVIII after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

          It's the second straight Super Bowl appearance and fourth in the last five years for the Chiefs, who are looking to become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005.

          Down 17-7, the Ravens were close to scoring at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but receiver Zay Flowers fumbled while jumping to cross the goal line and the Chiefs recovered. Kansas City forced another turnover when safety Deon Bush intercepted Lamar Jackson with 6:45 remaining in the fourth.

          Baltimore made it a one possession game after a Justin Tucker field goal with 2:34 left. But on the Chiefs' ensuing possession, Patrick Mahomes connected on a 32-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on third-and-9 that secured the win for Kansas City.

          Congratulatory messages poured in for the AFC's champs -- even from the team's own social media account.

          The Chiefs trolled the Ravens after the game with a reference to the Baltimore-based show "The Wire."

          Kansas City teams and alma maters

          The Chiefs received support from multiple Kansas City squads plus the alma maters of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones and Willie Gay.

          Current and former NFL players

          Multiple players around the NFL chimed in on the Chiefs' win including former Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas.