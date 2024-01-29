Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs are on to Super Bowl LVIII after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

It's the second straight Super Bowl appearance and fourth in the last five years for the Chiefs, who are looking to become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005.

Down 17-7, the Ravens were close to scoring at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but receiver Zay Flowers fumbled while jumping to cross the goal line and the Chiefs recovered. Kansas City forced another turnover when safety Deon Bush intercepted Lamar Jackson with 6:45 remaining in the fourth.

Baltimore made it a one possession game after a Justin Tucker field goal with 2:34 left. But on the Chiefs' ensuing possession, Patrick Mahomes connected on a 32-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on third-and-9 that secured the win for Kansas City.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the AFC's champs -- even from the team's own social media account.

The Chiefs trolled the Ravens after the game with a reference to the Baltimore-based show "The Wire."

When you come for the Kingdom, YOU BEST NOT MISS. pic.twitter.com/TCVrLFTVWt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Kansas City teams and alma maters

The Chiefs received support from multiple Kansas City squads plus the alma maters of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Chris Jones and Willie Gay.

🗣️ SUPER. BOWL. BOUND.



GO GET IT AGAIN, CHIEFS 🤝 https://t.co/k4bttnetEo — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 28, 2024

SUPER BOWL BOUND LFGGGG‼️‼️ https://t.co/wdjz4RuopW — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 28, 2024

The youngest QB to reach four Super Bowls.



We're living in the Mahomes Era 💪#WreckEm | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/EXHBtEUdfz — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 28, 2024

We are in the Travis Kelce era!



Congratulations @tkelce on becoming the 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐑 with 152 receptions! #BearcatsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/29yOp8FZu6 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) January 28, 2024

Isiah Pacheco and the @Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/sQul9DQMlL — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) January 28, 2024

Current and former NFL players

Multiple players around the NFL chimed in on the Chiefs' win including former Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

4 super bowls in 5 years insane — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 28, 2024

Defense wins championships ♾ — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 28, 2024

Great game with two great qb's @PatrickMahomes @Lj_era8 ... congrats Andy Reid ... never doubt — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 28, 2024

Now boys get to play the Super Bowl in they second home stadium crazy 🤣 — Armani Watts (@ArmaniWatts23) January 28, 2024

smh what a waste of a great season. wish them boys would've made it to vegas — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) January 28, 2024

At what point do we start putting Andy Reid in the Greatest Coach of all time category? I don't think anyone will catch Bill but still.... — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 28, 2024