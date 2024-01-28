Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are going head-to-head in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Both teams made a myriad of highlight-reel plays in the first half. The Chiefs started the scoring, thanks to a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on their first drive of the game. It didn't take long for the Ravens to tie the score as Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers responded with a touchdown connection of their own, a 30-yard strike.

Isiah Pacheco reclaimed the lead for Kansas City with a 2-yard run, capping a drive that was kept alive by a Kelce circus catch. The first half concluded with a 52-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

Here are the best moments from the 2023 AFC Championship Game.