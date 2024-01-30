Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona are the finalists for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award.

The league and sponsor USAA made the announcement on Tuesday. The finalists were chosen from among 32 nominees -- one from each team -- who have shown support for the military community.

The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas, three days before the Super Bowl.

USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's honor to a military charity of the player's choice, and the NFL Foundation will match that donation.