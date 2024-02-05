Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders are hiring Kliff Kingsbury to be their new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Kingsbury was close to joining Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce's staff until a breakdown in contract talks ended that pursuit Saturday, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons until he was fired after the 2022 season. He spent the past fall as USC's quarterbacks coach and senior offensive analyst, where he worked directly with Caleb Williams, the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Kingsbury also drafted Kyler Murray when he was coach of the Cardinals and coached Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield in college when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.

Washington officially hired Dan Quinn as its head coach Saturday to replace Ron Rivera.