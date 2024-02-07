Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is the recipient of the NFL's 2023 Salute to Service Award, it was announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes exceptional efforts of supporting the military community, and the 31-year-old Cardona uniquely qualifies as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserves.

"His commitment to honoring, empowering and connecting with the military community as an active service member, while also dedicated to his Patriots teammates, truly sets him apart," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He is the true embodiment of what it means to be an American hero."

In announcing Joe Cardona as this year's Salute to Service Award winner, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called the Patriots' long snapper "the true embodiment of what it means to be an American hero." Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

As department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island, Cardona oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors across the eastern seaboard. Cardona, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, was a finalist for the award alongside Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The finalists were determined by a consensus fan vote, an NFL internal committee and the USAA, which co-sponsors the award. Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who was the 2022 award recipient, was among those involved in the process.

Cardona will be recognized as part of the NFL Honors awards special on Thursday in Las Vegas.

"On the field, I hope to represent the fighting spirit of our veterans, as well as my brothers and sisters in arms whom I serve alongside today," Cardona said. "I am proud to be the son of Patrick Cardona, a 24-year Navy veteran, and Margaret Cardona, who embodies the strength and selflessness of a military spouse. I am proud to be an Officer in the United States Navy and player in the NFL; with or without recognition I will continue to do my job."

USAA is contributing $25,000 in Cardona's honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches. The NFL Foundation is matching the $25,000, to be donated to Cardona's military charity of choice.