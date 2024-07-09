Dan Graziano and Mike Tannenbaum weigh in on Dak Prescott's ankle going into training camp for the Cowboys. (1:33)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Tuesday there's nothing wrong with his right ankle and he was in a walking boot only for precautionary reasons.

Prescott was seen in a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a picture posted to X last week. On Tuesday, at the youth football camp he is hosting in Southlake, Texas, Prescott said he's doing "great.

"Honestly, I'm getting older. It's the same ankle that I snapped, and I had a nasty surgery on four years ago so a couple of hard days of training and you know, you get a little sore and you're going on a fishing trip, and you want to protect it and make sure things don't get worse," he said.

"Literally, it's absolutely nothing. People are reaching, trying to make things that they aren't. I'm getting older and have to take care of my body, have to be smart. If I can take precautions and lessen something by putting on a boot, I'll do it. Sorry that I caused such a worry."

Dak Prescott said Tuesday there's nothing wrong with his right ankle and that he was only in a walking boot for precautionary reasons after "a couple of hard days of training." AP Photo/LM Otero

Prescott underwent season-ending surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in 2020 after suffering the injury in a Week 5 victory over the New York Giants.

Prescott, 30, who is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $29 million for the 2024 season, also addressed his contract talks with the Cowboys. He said there have been "conversations back and forth" and he is letting his agent handle the negotiations.

"Day 1 of training camp, my mind flips to obviously helping my team and doing everything I can within the organization and on the football field to make sure I'm my best and everyone around me is there best and all that will take care of itself like it always has," he said.

The Cowboys hold their first training camp practice July 25.

Dallas also is in negotiations with No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a contract. Lamb, who will be a free agent after this season, skipped the team's offseason program and mandatory minicamp over his contract situation. Prescott told reporters, though, that he has thrown to Lamb this offseason and will again before training camp when he and the Cowboys pass catchers are scheduled to work out together.

"CeeDee is going to be ready," Prescott said.