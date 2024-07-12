After Patrick Mahomes is named Best Male Athlete, Chiefs coach Andy Reid accepts the award on behalf of his quarterback. (2:21)

Andy Reid accepts award on behalf of Patrick Mahomes for Best Male Athlete

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' special number for 2024 might be three.

After Mahomes won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs this past season, Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced Friday on Instagram that they are expecting their third child.

The Mahomes family has not announced a due date.

The couple are already parents of two children: Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 18 months.

Patrick and Brittany began dating in 2012. He proposed in 2020, shortly after he won his first Super Bowl in the 2019 season. The couple got married in 2022.

The quarterback will look to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for a possible three-peat -- which no NFL team has done -- saying it will be "legendary."