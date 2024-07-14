Jacoby Jones, a Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl star who was known for the "Mile High Miracle" and his jovial antics, has died at the age of 40.

The cause of Jones' death was not immediately available.

"Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day," the Ravens said in a statement Sunday.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Jones etched himself in NFL history during the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl run, scoring three postseason touchdowns in the most dramatic fashion.

Jacoby Jones returned the second-half Super Bowl XLVII kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown, one of his two scores in the game to help the Ravens defeat the 49ers. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jones' most memorable catch, the "Mile High Miracle," came on a high-arcing, 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco with 31 seconds remaining in an AFC divisional playoff game in January 2013. With Baltimore trailing 35-28 in Denver, Jones got behind safety Rahim Moore for the game-tying touchdown.

"When I ran in the end zone, it was quiet. You heard rat piss on cotton," Jones told ESPN on the 10-year anniversary of the catch. "I'm like, this ain't real."

Then, in the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Jones became the first player to score a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game in Super Bowl history.

"I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement Sunday. "His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy."

In 2017, Jones signed a one-day contract to retire with the Ravens. Last month, he attended a Ravens' reunion at minicamp and was seen cracking jokes with teammates.

Before joining the Ravens, Jones spent five seasons with the Houston Texans.

Several former teammates, including Torrey Smith and J.J. Watt, remembered Jones with posts to social media.

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby's back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!



Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024

Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I've ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face.



Gone far, far too soon.



R.I.P Jacoby Jones.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7r2aIJrb13 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

In April, Jones was hired as the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football expansion franchise set to begin play in 2025.

"He was the best, he loved everyone," Sam Gordon, the owner of the Renegades, told KPRC-TV in Houston. "I think one of the most important things is he was a man of God. He was proud of how much he loved and feared his God. What was most important to him after football was helping the next person in line. He was the most humble and kind person to anybody who gave him the time and needed the time from him."