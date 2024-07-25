LOS ANGELES -- Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick is feared to have torn an ACL during practice, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kendrick will undergo additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Kendrick, a sixth-round pick in 2022, started 12 games last season for Los Angeles. He had an interception and 10 passes defended in 2023.

This offseason, the Rams added to the cornerback room, signing Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams in free agency. During the Rams' offseason program, defensive coordinator Chris Shula mentioned Kendrick as a player "doing a great job" at the star position.

On Wednesday, the Rams' first training camp practice, coach Sean McVay said he thought the secondary impressed by playing "a lot of sticky coverage." McVay listed six players in the secondary in his answer but did not mention Kendrick.

"We have some guys that can really stay sticky ... can really move," McVay said. "Whether that's from the safety position [or] from the corner position, it's great to get Tre'Davious White out here. I thought that Cobie Durant [and] Darious Williams had great springs from the corner spot, and then to be able to see Tre'Davious White get out here ... his résumé is well-documented, but he looked good.

"I thought we saw a lot from our safeties. Quentin Lake, [Kamren] Curl showed up, and then it was good to be able to have John Johnson back. He looked very comfortable today."