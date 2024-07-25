Open Extended Reactions

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- Although the Cleveland Browns hired Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator this offseason, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will continue calling plays in the 2024 season.

Stefanski has held the role of playcaller since arriving as head coach before the 2020 season.

"Ultimately what I feel really, really confident in is our offensive staff," Stefanski said Thursday after the Browns held their first training camp practice at The Greenbrier Resort. "I feel strongly about Coach Dorsey and the entire offensive staff. So, we will continue to be an operation that works together. It's never been a one-man show."

The Browns hired Dorsey, the Buffalo Bills' former offensive coordinator, to replace Alex Van Pelt, who is now the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Dorsey, who was given the title of O-coordinator in Buffalo before the 2022 season, called plays before being fired 10 games into the 2023 season.

Stefanski also announced that cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, both of whom started camp on the active/non-football injury list, will be sidelined after undergoing surgeries. Newsome had hamstring surgery for an injury he suffered while training in the offseason, and Tomlinson will undergo a knee scope Friday. Stefanski said the team hopes to have both players available for the regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Amari Cooper spoke for the first time since receiving an amended contract from the Browns on Tuesday, saying Thursday he is "content" with the deal and wants to stay in Cleveland past the 2024 season. Cooper, who turned 30 in June, skipped minicamp in search of a new deal and is entering the final year of his contract.

Cooper's new deal fully guaranteed his $20 million base salary, half of which was turned into a signing bonus, and added $5 million in incentives.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," said Cooper, who recorded a career-high 1,250 receiving yards and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2023. "I like the guys. I like the camaraderie of the team. I like Deshaun [Watson]. I like Kevin. He likes to give me the ball. So, I definitely want to be here."