New England Patriots starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who enters the final year of his contract, said Friday that he's still seeking an upgraded deal.

"It's frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money. I consider myself one of the dominant run players in the league," he said. "I just want some respect."

Godchaux, who turns 30 in November, is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7.15 million this season and has the chance to earn an additional $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season, playing 60% of the snaps and totaling 56 tackles and one sack. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Godchaux hasn't missed a game over the past three seasons since signing a free agent contract in New England. A significant part of his job responsibility is to tie up blockers so teammates can make plays behind him.

"Obviously it's a passing league -- a lot of guys get paid big money when they pass rush, which I respect. But at the end of the day, I feel like you have to be able to stop the run to get to the pass rush. That's what a lot of people overlook," he said. "I've been consistent playing the run throughout my eight years in the league and I feel like I'm still in my prime."

The Patriots have re-signed or extended the contracts of 11 different players this offseason, and their cash spending ranks among the top 10 teams in the NFL. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who has been mentored by Godchaux, was part of that group as he agreed to a four-year extension that could be worth up to $92 million and includes $41.8 million in guaranteed money.

Godchaux said those deals are independent of his situation and that he's confident his agent Drew Rosenhaus and the Patriots will keep working toward a resolution.

"There's been a lot of back and forth but it's not an even ground right now. It hasn't been a standstill process," he said. "I would love to retire here. I have a lot more years in me. In this system, I feel like I can play a long time. Obviously, Vince [Wilfork] played a long time and I feel like I can play as long as him, even longer."

Godchaux pointed to contracts signed by the Colts' Grover Stewart (3 years, $39 million with $25.7 million guaranteed) and the Browns' Dalvin Tomlinson (4 years, $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed) as those he views as the market for a player of his caliber.

"The run-player market has gone up too, not just the pass-rush market," Godchaux said. "I have no doubt the Patriots and Drew will get a deal done. If not, it's a business. I'm not going to be sad and angry. Still love them but I just have to do what's best for me."