FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and safety Jabrill Peppers are finalizing a three-year extension with a base value of $24 million that can be worth up to $30 million, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo confirmed the extension before the team's Friday practice at training camp.

"He really embodies everything that you want on the field. He's very selfless out there, flying around all the time, and it's good to get that deal done," Mayo said.

The 5-foot-11, 217-pound Peppers teams with Kyle Dugger to form a hard-hitting, and now highly paid, combination at safety. Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million extension earlier in the offseason after initially being assigned the transition tag by the Patriots.

The extension continues an offseason theme for the Patriots, who have re-signed or extended the contracts of 11 players. Their cash spending ranks in the top 10 of the NFL.

Peppers started 15 games last season and finished with 75 tackles (50 solo) and two interceptions. He initially joined the Patriots in April 2022.

Peppers, who played at Michigan, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He was traded to the New York Giants in March 2019.

He has played in 93 NFL games, with 79 starts.