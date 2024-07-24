Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have re-signed or extended the contract of 10 different players this offseason, with their overall cash spending ranking in the top 10 of the NFL, and veteran outside linebacker Matthew Judon said Wednesday he hopes to be added to the list.

Judon enters the final season of the four-year, $56 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2021. He is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million and has the chance to earn an additional $1 million in per-game roster bonuses.

Sources said the sides have had conversations that have explored different possibilities, which include an extension or adding incentives to the remaining year of the contract.

"Honestly, it's tough going into the last year of the deal. You kind of look at everybody around the league and in the building, and you see them getting deals done and worked out, and it's tough to not be envious or jealous and stuff like that," Judon said after the team's first training camp practice.

"But I have to focus on myself. I'm happy for those guys. As much as everybody wants to see me stay around here for a long time, it's really not up to me. You have to ask those guys who are making those decisions."

Matthew Judon led the New England Patriots in sacks throughout his first two seasons, combining for 28 sacks in both years. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Judon, who has 66.5 career sacks, had been selected to four straight Pro Bowls before the streak was broken last year because of a season-ending torn biceps injury in Week 4. He turns 32 in August.

Asked if he will play on his existing contract, Judon said: "I got to, honestly. I signed the deal. My signature is on it. Would I like to? No. Do I think that's my value? No. But again, that's not up to me."

Last year, the Patriots had sweetened Judon's contract by increasing his 2023 guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million.

This year, the team is under new leadership after Bill Belichick's 24-year reign, with Eliot Wolf taking over as executive vice president of player personnel and Jerod Mayo serving as head coach. Mayo said Tuesday that Judon is a "valuable piece" while adding "hopefully we can get something done."

Judon was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, taking a different approach from 2023 when he reported for camp but didn't initially practice until his contract was adjusted. On Wednesday, he said he isn't requesting a trade and appreciates the camaraderie among teammates.

"There's a lot of guys that get in the locker room and culture and get addicted to it," he said. "That's what I want to be around."