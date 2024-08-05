Check out the numbers behind Tristan Wirfs' four-year extension with the Buccaneers as he becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in history. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans could see a difference in teammate Chris Godwin almost from the jump. So could head coach Todd Bowles.

On the first two reps of a red zone period in training camp, Godwin dashed across the middle of the end zone against cornerback Zyon McCollum for touchdown No. 1. Then he caught a fade route in the corner of the end zone against All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for touchdown No. 2. Not a bad way to open up a contract year.

"Chris looks good, he's lean. ... I think he's finally healthy," Bowles said.

"He looks like he's in midseason form," Evans marveled. "He was making plays, going deep. [He] looks like the 2019 Chris Godwin."

That's the goal, as it's not a given that the Bucs will reward him with a new deal. The Bucs are one of just four teams paying two wide receivers over $20 million per year, with Godwin earning an average of $20 million per season and Evans $20.5 million. Two of those teams also feature rookie quarterbacks, making their contracts far more manageable.

And while Godwin still mustered 1,024 receiving yards last year -- his third straight 1,000-yard season -- he had just two touchdown catches. A midseason move back to the slot, where he'd spent the previous four years, seemed to help get him back on track. It's where he'll line up again this year in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's system.

"He's a hell of a blocker," Bowles said. "He's great in one-on-one coverage -- underneath and down the field. ... I think he can do both, but he really excels on the inside."

Godwin added, "I mean, honestly, it's been a lot of fun. I've had a lot of success there in the previous four years before last year. So, I think it feels good to be back in there. It gives me a lot of versatility."

Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin finally feels like his old self. Christopher O'Meara

But there's more. He admits that he still wasn't himself last year, two years removed from a torn right ACL and MCL that ended his 2021 season. He returned in time to start the 2022 season, and all of 2023, but it wasn't until now that he feels like he's finally gotten his body back.

"I think that any time you're coming off the injury that I did, it takes a few years to kind of get back," Godwin said. "I've always been the type of person [where] I'm never really focused on dwelling on the past. ... The first year off the injury, I was doing pretty good, but I could tell something was a little bit missing.

"Last year was a little bit better, so this year, I'm looking to step back up again. I think only time will really tell how things play out, but I'm feeling pretty good about this year. Honestly, I'm just eager for the opportunity."

Along with getting back to normal, his comfort level with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the opportunity to play inside has played a part in his comfort level heading into what he thinks will be "a more productive season."

"I think the things that kind of stand out a little bit the most are just you lack a little bit of explosion and those things take time to get back," Godwin said. "You spend your whole life building that up and then you have to rebuild it. ... I'm just eager to get back to doing some of the things that I've historically done well, some right after the catch stuff, score more touchdowns, all the things that I can do to really help the team."

There's been an increased emphasis for him on cleaner eating, as well, and he believes the Bucs' fast-paced practice tempo and getting more reps early on has also contributed to this.

Evans thinks the red zone production is merely a matter of targets.

"Give him some more red zone opportunities. Kind of look back at the film in 2019, we gave him a lot of opportunities, fades, sea balls, screens, all those things," Evans said. "He can do all those routes. We just got to put 'em on it more."

As far as the contract goes though -- no discussions have happened between Godwin's representatives and the Bucs, and Godwin said it's not the focus right now.

"I think I'm aware of what's going on," Godwin said. "I'm aware of where I am in my career, but my approach is always to get better. I am always trying to be the best that I can be and to improve from the year before.

"I am a firm believer that I take care of what I have to on the field. Everything else will take care of itself."