LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- DJ Moore won't take the field Thursday night when the Chicago Bears play the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, but his impact will be felt.

Since he was acquired last year from the Carolina Panthers in a package for the No. 1 draft pick, Moore has been an agent of change for the Bears.

In one season, Moore changed the narrative -- coined by former Bears wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad in 2008 -- of Chicago being "where receivers go to die." Moore put together a career-year with personal bests of 96 receptions, 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, which were also team highs. The accomplishments came despite shaky quarterback play and a passing offense that ranked 27th.

As a result, Moore also was part of a change in philosophy by general manager Ryan Poles, who broke precedent Tuesday when he signed Moore to an extension with two years remaining on his deal. Since Poles was hired in 2022, Chicago has waited until players neared the end of their deals before signing them to extensions, like tight end Cole Kmet and defensive end Montez Sweat. In the case of cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the Bears made him play out the final year of his rookie contract and earn second-team All-Pro honors before agreeing to a new mega deal.

But Moore's situation was different as he signed a four-year, $110 million extension that will keep the star receiver under contract through the 2029 season. The $27.5 million average per year will be the highest for any Bears player, surpassing the current APY for Sweat ($24.7 million).

"When I got here, [Muhammad's quote] was a thing, and then when the season was progressing the way it was, I was just like, 'Yeah, we can throw that out the window now,'" Moore said. "As you can see, we've got a whole bunch of playmakers now around here."

The Bears have added offensive threats, including No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams at quarterback and No. 9 pick Rome Odunze at wide receiver. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D'Andre Swift were added to what should be a much improved offense.

But expectations must translate to results, and that's what Moore provided to earn his extension as he gave the Bears something they haven't had in years: an elite wide receiver.

"I accomplished the contract part, now we gotta go out there and win," he said.

There's a lot for Moore to like about his new contract. He had seen other wide receivers, from the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, sign record-setting deals this summer. Even though he said he wasn't looking to reset the market by going to the "top top" of receiver salaries, Moore got a deal that comes with $82.6 million in guaranteed money, the third most for a wide receiver on a single contract in the NFL.

And it goes beyond numbers. Being able to play with Williams, whom Moore touted as a budding "superstar," after catching passes from 12 different quarterbacks in Carolina potentially provides stability Moore never had during the first six years of his career.

"I just wanted to be a part of that," Moore said.

And he will for the next six seasons. Poles has the Bears' offensive core locked down for a while with Williams and Odunze under team control through 2028, and Kmet and a top-10 pick in right tackle Darnell Wright through 2027.

"Everybody is here for the long haul on the offensive side," Moore said. "That's pretty good for me."

DJ Moore is helping change the perception of the Bears as a destination for wide receivers. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, Poles said he wanted to be "intentional" with the timing of entering contract negotiations. While Moore leapfrogged others who will soon be looking for new deals, like left guard Teven Jenkins and Allen, he is confident the Bears can find a way to keep this offense intact.

"I did that yesterday," Moore said in speaking with Allen. "I was like, 'Man, listen, what's your number? Let's get it done.' And I mean, I'm going to leave his number out of it, but I think we can get it done. So it should be interesting."

At the time Moore was traded to Chicago, the uncertainty of the situation he was being thrust into -- along with uprooting his family -- left him uncertain about his future.

His tune has since changed.

"Getting traded here probably was one of the best things; one of the best years that I've ever had," Moore said. "And I got a new deal, made history with the Bears. I'm happy."

He's also changing the tune of the entire team, both on the field and off.

Moore's teammates knew something was up when he left Tuesday night's walk-through early, and after practice when they returned to their phones, chaos ensued.

"That was probably the turntest locker room I've ever been a part of," Moore said. "It was going berserk when everybody got back to their phones and seen what happened."

Although starters won't participate Thursday, the Bears will take the field hoping this year will be different as they look to build on the momentum of the offseason.