OXNARD, Calif. -- As discussions continue regarding a contract extension, the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott explained why he believes he has an obligation to other quarterbacks and his teammates as to what kind of deal he does or does not accept.

"I'm a guy that grew up with two older brothers," Prescott said. "You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There's ways to make everything work for both ways. That's in that sense it's always about pushing the envelope for the next man."

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Friday that talks are continuing with Prescott, as well as with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed his 10th day of training camp in a holdout.

"I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all [with Prescott] and I really don't have one for Lamb either," Jones said. "And it's not negative. I'm just not thinking that it will do any good to talk about progress."

Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $140 million contract and is set to count for $55 million against the salary cap.

Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season with the Dallas Cowboys. He made his third Pro Bowl with the team last season. AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Since the start of training camp, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love joined Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence as the highest-;paid quarterbacks at $55 million per season.

Prescott turned 31 earlier this week. Burrow is 28, Love is 26 and Lawrence is 25.

The Cowboys cannot put the franchise tag on Prescott after the season, which means without an extension he would be able to hit the open market next March. If Prescott signs elsewhere, he will count roughly $40 million against the Cowboys' 2025 salary cap and Dallas will search for a new starting quarterback.

Prescott has said that once training camp started he would not get involved in the contract discussions, but that does not preclude his agent, Todd France, from continuing to talk with the organization.

"I've never truly cared about the number whether it was the first time in the franchise tag and the negotiations or now," Prescott said. "That's why I said I have an agent that I'm confident in and a front office that we can figure out something for both of us that makes sense."

As in previous negotiations, Prescott has not been bothered. He spent his time after Friday's practice, holding his newborn daughter, MJ.

"Going from being so locked in to forgetting about football so fast is something I've never done. That is the balance I need, allows me even more to focus in on what I need to do and want to do when I'm in between the lines. Knowing who I'm doing it for, more than for just myself. It's been awesome. Nine years into this thing, getting to do what I love, being able to add that component to it ... I feel younger than I ever have, to be honest."

Lamb reached out to wish Prescott a happy birthday to start the week, which prompted a conversation between the quarterback and All-Pro wide receiver.

"I know he shared with me he's wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well," Prescott said. "Hopefully we'll get him back sooner than later. But I know he's grinding and working and ready to get back to work."