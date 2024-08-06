Rashee Rice says Patrick Mahomes has been there for him during his offseason troubles. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said Patrick Mahomes has been a supportive teammate through his legal issues this year.

"He's been very important," said Rice, who answered questions for the first time at Chiefs training camp. "He's there for me whenever I need him on or off the field. He's only a call away, and he's always going to pick up my call, so I got him."

Rice is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury for his involvement in an auto accident in Dallas in March. Police said Rice was going as fast as 119 mph on a Dallas freeway before causing a crash that left at least seven people injured.

Rice is also a suspect in an assault in a Dallas nightclub according to The Dallas Morning News. No charges have been filed.

Rice deflected questions about his legal status, saying "It's still a legal process, and my team is handling that."

"The main thing for me is being able to be the best person I can be for my team so we can all come together and dominate," Rice said. "Just continue to surround myself with people that I want to be like and just continue to surround myself with people that allow me to grow."

Rice led Kansas City's wide receivers last season as a rookie with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. The Chiefs added two fast wide receivers, free agent Marquise Brown and first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy, in the offseason.

"We're electric," Rice said. "We're just looking forward to putting on a show.

"I feel like our chemistry is going to continue to grow. I feel like it's been growing throughout the offseason and as well as during this camp right now and all we're looking forward to is to continue to grow and just get better, whether it's preseason or regular season or even playoffs."