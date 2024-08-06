Pat McAfee and crew say the Cleveland Browns have a chance to make noise in the AFC this season. (edited) (1:55)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday.

Watson has not played in a game since undergoing season-ending surgery to his throwing shoulder in November. He's thrown in all but one of the team's training camp practices after throwing every other day during the offseason workout program.

"We have a plan [for Watson], but we'll just work that day by day," Stefanski said.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston will start Saturday, Stefanski said, and some starters will see the field for about 10 plays.