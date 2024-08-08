Quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles announced his retirement via social media after 11 seasons in the NFL. (2:23)

Quarterback Nick Foles will officially retire with the Philadelphia Eagles during their home opener Sept. 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle," the 35-year-old Foles said in a statement released by the Eagles. "The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player. Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey."

Foles played for six teams over 11 seasons in the NFL after being drafted by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. He stepped into a starting position with the Eagles in the 2017 season, leading them to Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Legendary company Nick Foles is one of three quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in a single season. Season Quarterback TD-Int 2013 Nick Foles 28-2 2016 Tom Brady 27-2 2018 Aaron Rodgers 25-2 --ESPN Stats & Information

Foles threw for three touchdowns against New England, earning Super Bowl MVP honors, also catching one on his own in the "Philly Special" play. He became the first of two players in Super Bowl history with a passing and a receiving touchdown, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"Nick Foles always carried himself with the utmost class and integrity, demonstrating through his actions, both on and off the field, what it meant to be a Philadelphia Eagle," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia's chairman and CEO. "He was the ultimate competitor, an inspiring teammate, a true representative of our city, and of course, a Super Bowl champion."

After the Super Bowl win, Foles played with the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season before two years with the Chicago Bears. His last appearance in the NFL came with the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 1, 2023.

Foles has the most passing yards in a single game in Eagles history (471) and shares the NFL record for most consecutive completions in a single game (25), per ESPN Stats & Info.