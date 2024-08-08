Open Extended Reactions

IRVINE, Calif. -- The New Orleans Saints have signed linebacker Pete Werner to a three-year contract extension worth more than $25 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal has $17.5 million in guaranteed money and ties Werner to the Saints through the 2027 season.

The Saints, who hosted free agent safety Justin Simmons for a visit on Wednesday, had about $14 million in available cap space for the 2024 season prior to the move.

This is the first contract extension for Werner, who was selected by the Saints in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Werner was previously heading into the final season of his rookie contract and was set to count $1.8 million against the salary cap this season prior to his new contract.

Werner has started 35 games in his three seasons with the Saints, including 16 games last season. He has 235 combined career tackles, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

The 25-year-old Werner is projected to start again for the Saints this season alongside 35-year-old linebacker Demario Davis, who is under contract through the 2025 season. The Saints also signed veteran linebacker Willie Gay in the offseason.

Both Werner and Davis have sat out the most recent practices of training camp as Werner deals with a shoulder injury and Davis recovers from a hamstring issue.