EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock is expected to miss some time with a hip pointer and strained oblique, sources told ESPN.

Lock, who was signed to be the backup to Daniel Jones, is likely to miss a couple of weeks because of the injury, one source said. The Giants are expected to sign a quarterback in the interim, with Jones and Tommy DeVito as their only two current healthy options.

The Giants signed Lock this offseason to a one-year deal that included the full $5 million guaranteed. He went 4-of-10 passing for 17 yards with an interception before suffering the injury in his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Lock was hurt when he was hit and went to the ground on a play late in the first quarter. He stayed in the game for another play before going to the ground in pain. He eventually walked off the field but remained on the sideline.

Drew Lock has thrown for 5,283 yards with 28 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions so far in his NFL career. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

"I know he was sore last night," coach Brian Daboll said earlier Friday before meeting with the team's medical staff.

He later added: "It could be longer than a couple days."

Turns out it is. Now, New York has just about a month until it opens the regular season at home against the Minnesota Vikings. DeVito, who burst onto the scene last season as an undrafted rookie, becomes the backup in the meantime.

DeVito had 8-of-15 passing for 92 yards and led the Giants on a pair of touchdown drives in Thursday night's 14-3 win over the Lions. He did well in presenting his case to be the team's backup, but it will be an uphill battle if Lock is healthy.

"Every day is a step in the right direction," DeVito said afterward. "Try to build off it every single time I go out on the field and have the opportunity to be out on the field. Like I said, a couple [of plays] I've noticed for now, but I'm sure when I watch the film it's going to be a couple more things that I want to correct and get back. But continuing to try to use these next two upcoming games to put my best foot forward."

Lock joined the Giants after two seasons in Seattle. He started a pair of games last year for the Seahawks, leading them to a come-from-behind win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15.

Lock was originally a second-round pick (42nd overall) by the Denver Broncos out of the University of Missouri. He spent three seasons in Denver, where he started 21 games.