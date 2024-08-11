Under the new rules, this Jaguars kickoff results in a safety after the Chiefs take a knee in the end zone. (0:20)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's going to take a while before everyone in the NFL is comfortable and confident about the new kickoff rules.

That includes the officials.

There was some confusion about a kickoff during the Jacksonville Jaguars' 26-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. Originally ruled a touchback, the call was overturned after a lengthy discussion and stood as a safety for the Jaguars.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson called the situation a teaching moment for the entire league and was pleased that although it took a while, the correct call was eventually made.

"I think it's a good coaching point for all teams to really coach our returners in that situation," Pederson said. "It's definitely going to be on the coach's video that's going to come out this week, and it is really a good teaching moment for everybody, us included, for our returners.

"And it's just a great way to learn that rule and to learn the game of football."

The situation unfolded like this:

The kickoff from Jaguars kicker Cam Little landed in the end zone and bounced back into the field of play. Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman grabbed the ball and brought it back into the end zone while he was kneeling down, so officials ruled it a touchback.

However, Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell insisted to Pederson that it wasn't a touchback, as did director of game management Zach Beistline on the headset from the coaches box. So Pederson went to the officials, who had already spotted the ball on the 30-yard line, during the television timeout to plead his case.

"The ball landed in the end zone and now by rule is still a live ball," Pederson explained after the game. "Last year that would've been down, it would've been dead and the ball comes out to what, the 25 or whatever it was last year. Now the ball's live, so the ball was in the end zone, came out to about the half-yard line. The returner was in the end zone but pulled the ball back into the end zone when he took a knee.

"So safety. That's the rule."

The officials, led by referee Tra Blake, gathered together and, after reviewing the play, ruled it a safety to give the Jaguars a 20-10 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the first half.

"My point to the officials was, you've got to review it, at least," Pederson said. "Give us an opportunity to review it -- not me, because I couldn't, but let the officials review it. And they got together, they collaborated on it, obviously went to review."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had running back Louis Rees-Zammit make a kickoff later in the game, said his team will work on making sure everyone is clear about the rule.

"Normally when the ball goes into the end zone, and you touch it there, it's a dead ball," he said. "We'll get it cleaned up and see what they come up with."