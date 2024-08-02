The new kickoff rules are put on display to open the Hall of Fame Game between the Texans and Bears on Thursday night. (0:41)

CANTON, Ohio -- The first two kickoff returns under the NFL's new rules looked a lot like kickoffs of the past during the Chicago Bears' 21-17 weather-shortened win over the Houston Texans in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Texans wide receiver Steven Sims took the opening kickoff 21 yards before he was tackled at the 26-yard line, which is a yard beyond where offenses begin their drives after a touchback.

After Houston took a 7-0 lead, Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn sent a kickoff to Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott, who generated an identical 21-yard return.

"You grew up your whole life just catching it, having different levels and things of that nature; and now, everyone is kind of stacked," Scott said. "If a kick is kind of short, guys are right up on you. You've got to make one cut and go. I think there's benefits to that, because if one guy misses, then you're good. But at the same time, if you make the wrong cut, somebody is right there.

"So far, I feel like it kind of protects guys a little bit more. Guys aren't getting a full head of steam coming down the field, taking shots on people. But I think for the most part, it'll work out pretty good. Just think we'll have a lot of explosive plays."

The NFL overhauled its old kickoff rules this offseason in hopes of promoting more returns. Of the eight kickoffs that took place Thursday, only one resulted in a touchback. That happened 73% of the time last season, which was the highest touchback rate since 1970.

"You have to figure it out, like, 'Hey, what is it going to look like?'" Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "So, certainly, we've tried different things on the return team and different ways to attack on the cover team and putting different bodies in different spots. So, we're really just trying to figure it out, and I think that's where all coaches are. We're just trying to figure it out and do the best thing we can. And that's going to be ongoing through the whole season.

"You'll have to adjust. That's the way the NFL is."

Despite the additional returns, the lack of big plays from each team's kickoff units was met with some criticism. The furthest return was made by Bears rookie wide receiver John Jackson III to the 31-yard line.

Former Bears return specialist Devin Hester, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, was skeptical of the returns that took place Thursday night.

"I'm watching it, man, and I'm surprised that we're not seeing more big runs," Hester said on ESPN's broadcast. "You know, that's shocking. But hey, it's the first game. So, I figure a lot of coaches are going to evaluate this game and try to figure out what they can do to get some more big plays. But right now, it's kind of shaky ...

"But who knows? The first game. We'll see."

Thursday's game was officially canceled after severe weather stopped play for more than 35 minutes late into the third quarter.