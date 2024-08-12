Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce joked that the team should get advice from its longtime assistant equipment manager Adam Johnson, whose Henderson (Nev.) Paseo Verde Little League team is in the Little League World Series.

"We need some advice from him," Pierce said with a laugh on Sunday. "Hell, he's in the World Series, we need some advice from him. I didn't know he was that good of a manager. We've been holding him back. He spots the ball [for us in practice], next thing I know, this guy's on ESPN, celebrating with his team.

"No, we're extremely happy. ... We'll support Adam all the way through. He'll be gone until his team, hopefully, wins the World Series and brings that trophy back to Nevada."

Johnson is entering his 19th season with the Raiders. He grew up in the northern Nevada town of Minden, taught history and geography in a junior high school and moved to Henderson with the Raiders in 2020. He oversees practice equipment logistics; quarterback ball preparation; and practice and game apparel for staff, coaches and players.

Johnson spent the past two weeks in California traveling back and forth from Costa Mesa, where the Raiders were holding training camp, to San Bernardino, where Paseo Verde was busy winning the Mountain Region to punch its ticket to Williamsport. The team will compete in the 10-team United States bracket.

"Sometimes it would take me an hour and 20 minutes to get there, sometimes longer," Johnson told ESPN. "I was definitely fortunate to help [the Raiders] on those days, and being here with these kids, who have earned the right to play on, it's been magic."

At the team hotel Friday morning, Johnson received a FaceTime call from Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The Pro Bowler called to wish Johnson's son Oliver, starting pitcher Wyatt Erickson and the rest of the team luck against Utah later that afternoon.

Erickson threw a no-hitter for Paseo Verde in its 2-0 Mountain-clinching victory.

"When you're around pro sports, you interact with different people and you see the passion of people like the Maxx Crosbys," Johnson said. "The kids see that video from Maxx and they get juiced. That's what we're here to do. Our players look up to their role models. The Raider connection makes it more special."

Paseo Verde's home field is about a 10-minute drive from the Raiders' facility, and Johnson said the Raiders have donated to the league.

Since arriving at the hotel in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Johnson said Paseo Verde has "bantered" with Australia and struck up a quick friendship with the team from Japan. "We showed them our version of the high-five," Johnson said. "It's pretty cool because they don't know exactly what they're saying to each other, but they're smiling."

Paseo Verde plays the Metro champion from New York on Thursday.

"They've been practicing four days a week in 115-degree heat, so they've definitely put the work in," Johnson said of his team. "And it's a dream come true for the families."