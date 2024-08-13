The "Get Up" crew discusses how rookies Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are entering different environments with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders signed receiver Martavis Bryant, who last played in the NFL six years ago and embarked on a long journey through football's minor leagues to return.

The 6-foot-4 Bryant, who was suspended indefinitely for drug use in 2018 and was reinstated in November 2023, offers the Commanders one aspect they lack in their receiving corps: size.

Washington has one other receiver taller than 6-2 in camp: Brycen Tremayne, a 6-4 wideout who is fighting for one of the last spots at the position.

Washington released kicker Ramiz Ahmed to make room for Bryant. Coach Dan Quinn was with Bryant in Dallas last year when Bryant was on the Cowboys' practice squad from Nov. 6 until Jan. 4, when he was released.

"He's in really good shape and he's really hungry to prove it," Quinn said. "He's been ready for a while, so it's good to have him here."

Bryant caught 126 passes, 17 for touchdowns, during three seasons with Pittsburgh from 2014 to '18; he did not play in 2016 after being suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

After returning to the Steelers in 2017, Bryant signed with the Raiders the following season and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December 2018. He was later signed by two Canadian Football League teams, though he never played in a game. He also spent time in the Indoor Football League, the Fan Controlled Football league as well as the XFL.

Dallas signed him last season to the practice squad after he was reinstated. Quinn was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

"Martavis has a really cool skill set. He's got size and length and the ability to use him in the red zone," Quinn said. "He looks like a linebacker playing wide out from a size standpoint."

Quinn said Bryant's size was a factor in Washington's decision to sign him. He also said coaching against him in practice helped make the decision. Washington also worked out Bryant in the spring after Dallas released him.

"Seeing the skills, seeing how we compete against him, oftentimes in practice we put him into a certain spot to simulate the size of a receiver, the speed of a receiver," Quinn said. "He's got a real size, like the catch radius, throw it over here, he has got length to throw it away from somebody ... knowing, hey, this is incomplete, or my guy's getting it."