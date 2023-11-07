Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are signing wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has not played in the NFL since 2018, to the practice squad after a workout on Tuesday, per sources.

Bryant played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders, catching 145 passes for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 games, but he was suspended multiple times for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and has recently been reinstated.

He has played in the CFL, Indoor Football League and was with the XFL's Vegas Vipers in 2023.

A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2014, Bryant turns 32 next month. The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks on the active roster at receiver with Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Tyron Johnson on the practice squad.

The Cowboys can be patient with Bryant as he re-adjusts back to the NFL-level of football while not making a big financial commitment.