OXNARD, Calif. -- If Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick Tyler Guyton was not on an accelerated path already, he is now with veteran left tackle Chuma Edoga suffering a toe injury that will force him to miss time into the regular season, according to multiple sources.

Edoga hurt his toe in the first quarter of the Cowboys' first preseason game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and was wearing a walking boot afterward. He had an MRI on Monday, but there has been no determination regarding surgery yet.

Cowboys LT Chuma Edoga will miss extended time with a toe injury, paving the way for first-round pick Tyler Guyton to get first-team reps. Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire

Guyton played 21 snaps against the Rams. He said he was pleased with his performance after a virus limited him in practice for nearly a week.

"I thought I did pretty good, handled my business," Guyton said after the game. "Things to work on, of course, but got the butterflies out."

The Cowboys are hoping Guyton can replace eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, who signed as a free agent with the New York Jets in the offseason. Edoga took most of the first-team snaps early in training camp, but the Cowboys had worked Guyton with the No. 1 unit at different times.

Edoga started six games last season at guard and tackle in his first year with the Cowboys. He re-signed with the team in April on a one-year deal.

He was likely going to be the swing tackle behind Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele, but that spot will now open up with Asim Richards and Matt Waletzko as the top candidates.