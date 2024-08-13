Kimberley A. Martin and the "First Take" crew breaks down why Daniel Jones' days as a Giant are numbered. (2:15)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers believes there is "no doubt" that he will be ready for Week 1 after injuring his ankle over the weekend.

Nabers missed his second consecutive practice with what he confirmed was an ankle injury. He's dealing with a "low ankle" sprain, a source told ESPN over the weekend.

But the rookie wideout said he's feeling good and didn't flinch when asked if he'll be healthy for the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"No doubt," Nabers said without hesitation. "No doubt."

He hurt his left ankle while running on Sunday. Tests and imaging confirmed there was no serious damage, according to coach Brian Daboll.

Nabers said he's done some light jogging as he worked to get back on the field.

"It felt good," he said.

The LSU product stretched with the team on Tuesday without any extra support on the ankle. He later headed inside.

"It wasn't that bad of an injury," he said. "I'm just making sure I'm fine."

The Giants have the day off on Wednesday. They have one more practice this week, Thursday, before heading to Houston for their second preseason game.

Daboll's plan was to play the starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, against the Texans. It appears unlikely Nabers will be among that crew. It may be more of the Giants erring on the side of caution than anything.

"I mean he's got an ankle [injury]," Daboll said. "It's nothing serious."

The Giants have a joint practice and preseason game against the New York Jets next week. Nabers played 12 snaps in the preseason opener on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. He would like the opportunity to get into another game before the season starts.

"It's a game rep," he said. "So every game opportunity rep that I have, of course I want to take advantage of it. If that is what my coaches decide on then that is what is going to happen."

The Giants made Nabers the No. 6 pick in this year's draft. He has quickly made an impact at practice, seemingly making a big play or tough catch every day at training camp.

Nabers appeared destined to be the Giants' No. 1 receiver before the injury. But there was some internal doubt when he took that faulty step on Sunday afternoon. His ankle did not feel right.

"As a football player, you always think the worst of anything if you're not able to play," Nabers said. "To hear the good news come back saying that it was really nothing, that it was just going to take rehab and time, that was great to hear."

The rookie stressed the importance of being patient. He didn't want to be back on the field if he was restricted. Fortunately for him, there are 26 days until the start of the regular season. Nabers expects the Giants to play this safe.

"Yeah, pretty cautious to see how I feel. Make sure I'm 100%," he said. "Make sure I can practice at a high speed and play at full speed."